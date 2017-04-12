Pedestrian dies after being caught between two vehicles in Orléans
Police cordon off an area of Prestone Dr. in Orléans after an elderly man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 11:51AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 12, 2017 1:35PM EDT
A pedestrian was killed when he was caught between two vehicles in Orléans Wednesday morning.
Paramedics said the elderly man suffered "catastrophic" leg injuries when he was caught between two vehicles at Prestone Drive just north of Amiens Street.
The man was partially trapped under one of the vehicles and extricated by firefighters as paramedics tried to resuscitate him.
Paramedics said "despite aggressive resuscitation," the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating.
.@OttawaPolice looking at whether factors like texting behind the wheel, speed, alcohol, road/weather cond. played a role 2/2 @ctvottawa— Katie Griffin (@KatieGriffinCTV) April 12, 2017
Police say an elderly man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Prestone Dr. in Orléans this morning @ctvottawa 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zlf4eYOFuZ— Katie Griffin (@KatieGriffinCTV) April 12, 2017