Pedestrian, 15, struck at Colonel By and Laurier
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 5:40PM EDT
A 15-year-old boy suffered a serious injury when he was struck by a vehicle downtown.
It happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. at Colonel By Drive near the Laurier Avenue bridge.
Paramedics say the boy was taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre. He was conscious, but confused after the collision, they said.
Police are investigating.