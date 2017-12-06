

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Passes are now available to skate on the Canada 150 Rink in the shadow of the Peace Tower.

The new outdoor rink on Parliament Hill officially opens for skaters on Thursday.

Free passes are available starting 48 hours in advance of each skating day. You can get up to six tickets for a 40 minute public skating session. Skaters will be allowed to take a selfie on the rink, but no hockey sticks are allowed during public skating sessions.

Seven of the ten public skating sessions on the first day of skating Thursday sold out within hours.

The Canada 150 Rink is a partnership between the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Ottawa International Hockey Festival.

The rink is scheduled to be open from December 7 to February 28. The Ottawa Senators will play an Alumni Game on the rink December 15 at 7 p.m.