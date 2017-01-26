

Paramedics are crediting a quick-thinking passenger and an OC Transpo supervisor for helping to revive a bus passenger who collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

The incident happened on the 104 bus as it pulled into Hurdman Station just before 11 a.m.

Paramedics said passenger Dr. Nadya Ben Fadel, a neonatologist at CHEO and The Ottawa Hospital, saw the 73-year-old man collapse and alerted the driver.

She started CPR while the driver alerted nearby supervisor Derek Fuller, who brought an AED onto the bus and delivered a shock to the man's chest.

Paramedics arrived and delivered three more shocks, and gave the man drugs to restart his heart. They restarted the man's heart shortly thereafter.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition.