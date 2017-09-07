

Environment Canada is warning conditions are favourable today for the development of funnel clouds in parts of the Ottawa area.

The government weather agency says there is an “unseasonably cool and unstable air mass” that could make for just-right conditions for funnel clouds to form.

Areas under warning include northern and southern Ottawa, Kanata, Orléans, Richmond and Metcalfe.

The clouds are funnel-shaped and full of water droplets that don’t reach the ground.

There have also been reports of heavy rain and hail in parts of the Ottawa area today, and Environment Canada says there is the chance of a weak landspout tornado.

Funnel cloud sightings should be taken seriously and they can appear with little to no warning. If you see one, you should prepare to take shelter as soon as possible.

#funnel cloud just south of Kemptville, ON at about 11:50am. Pic sent to me by brother Dan. #onwx pic.twitter.com/Xdac7XVWFM — Thomas Smetana (@twstdbro) September 7, 2017

Holy #hail #arnprior @ctvottawa #ottnews A post shared by Cathy Anas (@catherineanas) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:32am PDT