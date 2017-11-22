

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





As Canada's sesquicentennial draws to a close, one last event is being set up on Parliament Hill.

The Canada 150 skating rink will be open for free public skating between December 7th and 31st, with a few exceptions.

But, if you were thinking of playing a quick game of shinny with your friends and then snapping a selfie with the Parliament Buildings in the background, think again.

A list of rules and recommendations for the Canada 150 Rink has been released; among them: no hockey sticks or pucks and no cell phones.

That’s not all that’s banned. Food and drink, headsets, and any electronics will not be permitted on the ice. You won’t be allowed to speed or figure skate on the ice either, and foul language will not be tolerated. Children 12 and under must be supervised, and you won’t be able to pick up and carry small children on the ice surface.

You must be wearing skates on the ice. The only exception to this is for children in strollers and people in wheelchairs, both of whom must be accompanied by an adult with skates on. Children in strollers and anyone in a wheelchair must be wearing a CSA-approved helmet.

If you take a spill and get hurt, don't look to the Queen or your Member of Parliament for recompense. Getting on the ice means you agree not to sue anyone if something goes wrong.

According to the rink disclaimer, "Participation in activities on this site involves certain risks. The site surface may be snowy or icy or uneven and, despite best efforts to maintain the site, it may be slippery. Site conditions may change quickly due to weather conditions or use by the public. It is recommended to remain attentive to site conditions in order to reduce the risk of injury."

You’ll need to book your free passes online two days in advance. You can order up to six at a time. The first passes will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. ET, December 5.

Some games in The Bell Capital Cup tournament will be played on the $5.6 million rink in late December, and the Ministry of Canadian Heritage has promised other winter events. Public skating will not be available during those times.