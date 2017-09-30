

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say they helped deliver Ottawa's newest resident on one of the city's bridges Saturday morning.

Just before 1:00 a.m, Ottawa Paramedics responded to a call for woman in labour in the Alta Vista and Pleasant Park area.

Paramedics were transporting the woman to the Ottawa Hospital when the baby decided that she wanted to be delivered along the canal, on the Bronson Bridge by Carleton University.

The baby girl was delivered at 01:06 a.m.

Paramedics say both mom and the baby girl are doing well.

