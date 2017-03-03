

CTV Ottawa





The City of Ottawa's top emergency responders are ramping up Ottawa's response to the opioid crisis with a rush order to buy Naloxone kits for firefighters and police.

The police chief, fire chief, medical officer of health and other top city officials met Thursday to asses progress on the opioids strategy.

The city's General Manager of Emergency and Protective Services, Anthony Di Monte appeared on CTV Ottawa News at Six to say his team is moving as quickly as possible obtain more Naxalone and to train firefighters and police.

"It's not easy to turn around 15 hundred members, and that's just fire. And we've got police involved too. The paramedics training team has already been working with the Ottawa Fire Service"', Di Monte stated.

Di Monte says so far in 2017 there have been 25 drug overdose cases responded to just by his paramedic team.

Last year, there were 101 cases.

There have been at least three deaths in the capital this year related to fentanyl-related deaths in Ottawa.