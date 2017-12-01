

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Fire says a gas can was found on fire at the scene of an overnight blaze in Ottawa’s Carlington neighbourhood.

Firefighters responded to a call from police about smoke visible at the front of a building on Laperriere Ave just after 2 a.m.

Police told firefighters there was a gas can on fire at the front of the building, and the fire had spread into the business.

The fire was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived on scene.

Damage is estimated at $100,000. No one was hurt.

Ottawa Fire and Ottawa Police were on scene overnight to investigate.