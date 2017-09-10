

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa woman is asking the public's help in finding an urn containing her son's ashes after it was stolen from a truck in Vanier Saturday morning.

Grace Vontobel's son, Greg, drowned at the Arowhon Pines Resort in Algonquin Park where he'd been working in July.

She says the black pick-up truck was parked on Barette Street in Vanier when she stopped for a coffee around 11 a.m. When she got back, she noticed the urn as well as a green bag containing some paperwork had gone missing.

“The ashes were inside a cupcake-shaped cookie tin because my son was a pastry chef,” she said. “The bag has Hulse, Playfair and McGarry on it. It’s green polyester with a draw string on the top.”

The container is described as a cupcake shaped tin with a hot-pink bottom, cream-coloured sprinkles on top, and a stainless steel lid.

Vontobel says they were planning a memorial for Greg in Algonquin Park Sunday so they're hoping for the quick return of the ashes.

Ottawa Police are investigating.