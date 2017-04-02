

CTV Ottawa





A group of high school students paid special tribute to the Canadians who fought and died at the battle of Vimy Ridge by tying nearly yellow ribbons to the Vimy Memorial Bridge.

About 200 Ottawa Catholic High School students attached 3,598 ribbons to the bridge, one for every Canadian solider who never returned home from the fight. Each ribbon was decorated with messages of thanks and remembrance drawn by local elementary school students.

Grace Cosgrove's great grandfather Andrew Dole fought at Vimy, so did her uncle, Thomas Dole, who died on April 9, 1917.

"His name is inscripted on the memorial and I am really excited to go to Vimy to see his name on the memorial," Cosgrove said.

Cosgrove is heading to northern France next week with more than 200 high school students in the Ottawa Catholic School Board to mark the 100th anniversary.

"It's so important for them to learn how important Vimy Ridge was," said Julian Hall, a teacher with the board and the Vimy trip coordinator. "It's such an important part in Canadian history, forming a nation so to speak."