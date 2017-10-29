

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It’s officially the rainiest year in Ottawa's history, and more rain is on the way today.

A Rainfall Warning continues for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says 39 mm of rain fell on Sunday, setting a record for greatest rainfall on October 29. The previous record was 17.4 mm set in 2003.

The 39 mm of rain on Sunday pushed 2017 into first place for most rain in a year. Ottawa has received 1028 mm of rain this year, with two months left. Ottawa received 1000.7 mm of rain back in 2006.

There has been some good news for Ottawa residents.

Environment Canada’s David Phillips says Ottawa is enjoying a warmer September-October period. The average temperature has been 14.8C over the two month period, up from the normal temperature of 11.5C.