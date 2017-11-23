

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Senators Wives and Girlfriends are looking to build a winning home for the community.

Thursday the Wives and Girlfriends helped out at a construction site for Habitat for Humanity.

The event took place at Leacross Landing in Orléans. Four townhomes will be going up as part of a larger project that will be complete in 2019.

CEO of Habitat- Greater Ottawa Alexis Ashworth says “A lot of people know about Habitat, they know the name but they don’t necessarily know we’re building in Ottawa.”

Monica Caryk is dating Mike Hoffman. She was one of the ten women taking part. She says “My dad was a contractor – ever since I was little I’d go do some stuff with him so I like it.”

The event was also in partnership with the Ottawa Senators Foundation. The Sens Foundation is really big on youth and sports in our community but this is something a little more unique,” says Brit Smith, wife of Zach Smith.