

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators announced today that centre Derick Brassard will require surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement that the tear was found through tests following the Senators' playoff series against Pittsburgh.

He said the recovery time is expected to be four to five months and he hopes Brassard will be ready for training camp before next season.

Brassard, 29, scored 14 goals and added 25 assists for 39 points in 81 regular-season games during his first year with Ottawa. He recorded four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 19 playoff games.