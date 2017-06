Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa’s Gaby Dabrowski has made Canadian history.

Dabrowski and her partner Rohan Bopanna won the French Open mixed doubles championship at Roland Garros Thursday morning. They beat opponents Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah 2-6, 6-2 (12-10)

The 25-year-old Dabrowski becomes the first Canadian woman to win a grand slam title.

Dabrowski’s previous best appearance in a Grand Slam mixed doubles was reaching the quarterfinals of the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2017 Australian Open.