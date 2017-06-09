

CTV Ottawa





With three weeks to go many are attempting to book a last minute trip to Ottawa for Canada Day celebrations, and are quickly finding out accommodations are very limited.

For those hoping to snag a hotel room, officials with Ottawa Tourism suggest phoning instead of searching online.

“Some places have room blocks set aside, big group that have booked weeks, months, even years ago – they may not use those rooms, so rooms become available,” Jantine Van Kregten, communications with Ottawa Tourism said.

As well, Van Kregten said last minute cancellations could still pop up.

If you do snag a room – be prepared to pay. Online, Hotel Novotel downtown is showing a room available for three nights at more than $2800.

Then there are still Airbnb, as well as Kijiji postings for Canada Day weekend with rooms, condos and houses available to rent. The closer the space is located to the core – the higher the price. For those willing to stay 20 minutes away prices range around $200-$250 per night.

Finally, there are still Urban Camping spaces available through the City of Ottawa. Online Tom Brown Arena has a wait list, while the other sites are showing available space. Prices range from $220 to pitch a tent on city property for three days, or $1300 to bring an RV for five.