

CTV Ottawa





Dozens of Ottawa residents are getting ready to leave for DC ahead of the Women's March on Washington.

A group of about 50 women, men and children are boarding a bus late Friday night headed for downtown Washington. The Canadian contingent, including those from Ottawa, is expected to be about 650 people strong.

19-year-old Hannah Vervoort is taking the bus to the United States for the first time. She said she's joining the largely female drive movement as a way to gain experience, and to be an example to her friends.

"I find the blatant sexism is a problem," she said. "Trump has made some horrible accusations and women and their bodies and it has an impact on everyone, especially the younger generations."

Vervoort and the rest of her bus will depart the Ottawa Bus Station around 8:00 o'clock Friday night. They will sleep on the bus and arrive in Washington, DC Saturday morning, just in time to meet up with the other Canadians.

"That will be incredible to be surrounded by an expected 200,000 other individuals," she said.

More than 250,000 people have said they are attending on Facebook, and more than 600 sister marches have been organized in cities across Canada and the United States.

Vicky Smallwood is driving down with her children Thursday night. She said it's a historic moment that she hopes her children will learn from.

"This isn't an anti-anything march. This is a march of strength, a march about human rights, about women's rights and worker's rights," she said. " It's also about the kind of politics we want people to engage in."

An sister event is organized for Ottawa on Saturday, January 21st. The march will start at the Human Rights Monument at 11 o’clock, ending at the Bronson Centre around 2:00 o'clock. So far more than 800 people have said they are attending the event on Facebook.