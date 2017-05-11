

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Ottawa REDBLACKS promoted Jeremy Snyder to assistant general manager Thursday.

He replaces Brock Sunderland, who left the organization to become the Edmonton Eskimos' general manager.

Snyder was Ottawa's player-personnel director. Jean-Marc Edme now assumes that role.

"Both Jeremy and Jean-Marc are well-deserving of these promotions," general manager Marcel Desjardins said in a statement. "Their work ethic, skill set, dedication and humility embody what the REDBLACKS are all about."