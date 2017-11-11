

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Redblacks are looking to start defending their Grey Cup title on Sunday. They take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the eastern semi-final at TD Place.

Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris will start his first-ever CFL playoff game. Harris is returning from injury after hurting his shoulder in the last game of the regular season.

"There's a first time for everything but he's a veteran guy who's been in this league for awhile," said Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell in an interview with CTV News. "He's also, if you know Trevor, he's very consistent in his approach. He's a very hard worker regardless of which game it is."

If the Redblacks win, they will move onto the CFL's east division final.

Game time is Sunday at 1PM. Coverage starts at noon on TSN.