

News Talk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is receiving more than $18-million in provincial funding to help renovate or expand eight schools in the division.

Three high schools - Sir Robert Borden, Merivale, and Bell - will be expanded and their gymnasiums renovated.

Four schools will get money to fix up facilities, including Woodroffe, Pinecrest, Brian Green, and Gloucester High.

Agincourt Road public school will also be getting an addition.

The program will help accommodate more students after the board announced the closure of six schools - five this fall and one in two years's time.