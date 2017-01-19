Ottawa Pride urged not to exclude police from annual parade
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 1:07PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 1:10PM EST
The head of the Ottawa Police Association is urging pride organizers in the capital not to ban police from their annual parade.
Matt Skof made his case for police particapation in an open letter to the city's Pride organizers.
The letter was prompted by a decision by Toronto Pride on January 18, 2017 to exclude all police floats and booths in that city's parade. The Toronto decision was prompted by demamds made by Black Lives Matter. Members of the BLM movement in Toronto staged a sit-in at the start of the Toronto Pride parade in the summer of 2016.
Skof wrote that excluding police is a "mistake" and sends the wrong message to the community.
Advertisement
Latest Videos
- Court releases video timeline of prom-night murder
- Kingston, Ont. teen arrested after motel room's TV, curtains, bedding, light bulbs go missing
- Child porn allegedly found on man's phone at airport
- Man charged after death of 50-year-old man in Clarendon
- Ottawa stepmom in horrific child abuse case gets 3 years in jail
- Police investigating stabbing at Pinecrest bus station
- OC Transpo bus destroyed by fire had prior mechanical difficulties
- Man charged in Gatineau homicide
Advertisement