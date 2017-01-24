

CTV Ottawa





A new task force with the Ottawa Police is using a new tactic to solve several of the city’s unsolved gang murders.

They’re taking their case(s) to YouTube.

The task force, made up of members from different police units to specifically focus on gang-related killings, has released two videos looking for the public’s assistance in solving a number of crimes.

One video shows pictures and details of four unsolved gang-related murders. They include the shooting deaths of Leslie Mwakio in December of 2016, Abdi Jama in September of 2016, Eric Vongviset in November of 2011, and Mohamed “Casper” Ali I May of 2009.

The video also includes a profile of Mustafa “Heff” Ahmed. He is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for the death of Omar Rashid-Ghader in August of 2016.

A second video shows security camera footage of a man wanted in connection with a shooting investigation at Montreal Road and Bradley Street in November of 2015.

The Police won’t say how the different cases might be linked other than to say they are all believed to be gang-related. They are publishing the videos in hopes they will spark new evidence for these cases.

"There are witnesses out there,” says Cst. Chuck Benoit. “There are communities that have information on what happened. We are looking for these members of the public and we are appealing for their assistance in these cases."

It is often difficult to get witnesses to come forward in gang-related cases. The videos also remind people they can offer tips anonymously though CrimeStoppers.