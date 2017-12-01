

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in the Glebe.

Police say an elderly woman was overpowered and sexually assaulted on or around November 9th, in the Powell and Glendale Avenue area, after a man knocked on her door, posing as a neighbour, and was able to get inside.

The suspect may have tried this several times in the area, in the evening or night-time hours, police say, and they're concerned there may be other victims.

The suspect is described as an English-speaking, Middle-Eastern man, in his mid-40's. He's about 5'7", and has a pot belly.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Sexual Assault & Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5760. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.