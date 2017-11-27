

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say they are looking for a man believed to be involved in three break-ins at area businesses this fall.

The first was on October 7, 2017 at around 3:15 a.m. at a business on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Donald Street and Queen Mary Street. A rock was thrown through the front window.

About a month later, on November 9, at around 2:10 a.m., another business in that stretch of St. Laurent had its windows smashed.

Finally, on November 15, at around 4:25 a.m., a rock was thrown through the window of a business on Coventry Road, west of Belfast Road.

Police say, in all three cases, the cash register was targeted and “extensive damage” was caused.

Police say they have reason to believe the suspect lives in the area. That stretch of Coventry Road is not far from the area of St. Laurent that was hit.

The suspect is described as a white man, 35 to 45 years old, with a medium to heavy build. He was last seen wearing a red coat with black trim, as seen in the photos.

Anyone with information relating to these break-ins, or any other break-in, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533 or Crime Stoppers at 613-233-8477 (TIPS) or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).