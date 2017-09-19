

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have released two photos of a suspect they believe is involved in a break and enter. Police say the woman in the released photos entered a home on Oberon Street in the city's west end on August 29 during the daytime; the resident was asleep. The home owner did not hear anything when the suspect walked into the unlocked door and allegedly took a large screen television. The suspect was seen leaving the home with the television in a taxi.

The suspect is described as white with blond hair, a thin build, 5-foot 4-inches tall (163 cm) and approximately 30 to 40 years of age. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police.