Ottawa Police are asking for your help in locating two suspects connected to a recent break-and-enter into a commercial property.

On Sunday, November 4, around 8:00 p.m., police say two suspects hopped out of a van and used pry bars to break into a commercial space in the 2300 block of St. Laurent Boulevard.

Police say two males removed items from the store and fled the scene in the van.

The suspects are described as:

Driver: Caucasian male, 5'10", medium build, wearing a black & white tuque, black jacket, black track pants, greyish shoes with white soles, and black gloves.

Passenger: Male, roughly 6'2", stocky build with belly, wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket with hood, black joggers, and grey gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police.