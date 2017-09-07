Ottawa Police search for missing woman
Police are searching for missing woman Kelsey Fournier, 28
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, September 7, 2017 1:37PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 7, 2017 1:41PM EDT
Ottawa Police are searching for a missing woman.
28-year-old Kelsey Fournier was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the area of Telestat Crescent in East Ottawa. She is described as a white female, 5'8" , 94 lbs, very slender, shoulder length blond hair.
Police say she was wearing jeans, a burgundy blouse and black hoody, and carrying a black backpack.
Fournier may be with her dog, a large black Mastiff.
Her family is concerned for her safety.