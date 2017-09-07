

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are searching for a missing woman.



28-year-old Kelsey Fournier was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the area of Telestat Crescent in East Ottawa. She is described as a white female, 5'8" , 94 lbs, very slender, shoulder length blond hair.

Police say she was wearing jeans, a burgundy blouse and black hoody, and carrying a black backpack.

Fournier may be with her dog, a large black Mastiff.

Her family is concerned for her safety.