Ottawa Police release new video in Nicholas Kim homicide case
Police are searching for two men in relation to Nicholas Kim's death.
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 5:09PM EST
Ottawa Police have released new video in hopes it will identify two men in connection to a homicide last May.
Nicholas Kim, 30, was shot dead on Farriers Lane in Blossom Park on May 24 around 9:30 p.m.
Police are hoping to identify two men they believe ran toward a parked vehicle and fled the area after the shooting.
A suspect in the shooting, Johnny Ranger, was arrested in Thunder Bay earliert his month on unrelated charges.
He has not been charged in relation to Kim's death.
