Ottawa Police investigating two early morning shootings
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 6:41AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating two seperate shootings that happened early Thursday morning.
Police say they were called to the area of Prince Albert Street in Overbrook around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. One person was hurt.
Less than 2 hours later police say shots were fired in the area of 141 Augusta Street in Lowertown. One person is in custody. No injuries have been reported.
More to come.