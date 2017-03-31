Ottawa Police investigating shooting near Billings Bridge
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 7:52AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 31, 2017 7:54AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating the city's 5th shooting of the year.
Police say they were called to the 1200 block of Kilborn Avenue after reports of a shooting around 1 o'clock Friday morning.
Four people were arrested on scene, and another three were taken into custody after a vehicle was stopped a short distance away near Bank Street and Riverside Drive.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation continues.
More to come.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- School bus cancellations and school closures
- Ottawa man counters police wristband campaign with a pro-Abdi version
- Shooting in Nepean's Centrepointe neighbourhood sends one man to hospital
- Ford planning new centre in Ottawa for self-driving car technology
- Man in prom night killing tells court the 'bad situation has been devastating' for him