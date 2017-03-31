

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating the city's 5th shooting of the year.

Police say they were called to the 1200 block of Kilborn Avenue after reports of a shooting around 1 o'clock Friday morning.

Four people were arrested on scene, and another three were taken into custody after a vehicle was stopped a short distance away near Bank Street and Riverside Drive.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation continues.

More to come.