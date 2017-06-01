

The Ottawa Police have laid Human Trafficking-related charges against two people from Ottawa.

According to police, a young girl went missing in April and was later found and rescued by Barrie police.

After taking over the investigation, Ottawa Police were able to arrest and charge a man and woman.

Tyler Floyd, 30, has been charged with forcible confinement and assault.

Amanda Mailloux, 28, is facing a long list of charges that include forcible confinement, distributing child pornography, advertising another person's sexual services and trafficking a person under 18.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5005.