Ottawa Police asking for public to identify assault suspect
The suspect is described as a white male, English speaking and standing 5' 10" tall. (Ottawa Police)
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 2:58PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 27, 2017 5:41PM EDT
Ottawa Police have released photos of a male wanted in a May 23, 2017 assault in Major Hills Park.
Police say two men were involved in a verbal confrontation which escalated to an assault.
The confrontation in the park happend at around 1:15 pm.
Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white male, English speaking and standing 5' 10" tall.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Ottawa Police Central Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Mingle Room Manager: 'There is no possible way that weapon was inside the venue'
- Ottawa one of two markets in Ontario where The Beer Store to offer home delivery
- Ottawa Police asking for public to identify assault suspect
- Man charged with driving at double the legal limits for speed, blood alcohol
- Salmonella outbreak in four provinces linked to frozen chicken