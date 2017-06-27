

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have released photos of a male wanted in a May 23, 2017 assault in Major Hills Park.

Police say two men were involved in a verbal confrontation which escalated to an assault.

The confrontation in the park happend at around 1:15 pm.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, English speaking and standing 5' 10" tall.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Ottawa Police Central Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222.