Ottawa police arrest 7, seize gun and drugs in raid of 2 marijuana dispensaries
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 4:13PM EDT
Ottawa police have arrested seven people and seized a gun in raids of two storefront marijuana dispensaries and a private home.
Police say drug unit officers searched the dispensaries and the home on Tuesday, seizing drugs, including marijuana, hashish, edibles and a marijuana concentrate known as "shatter," as well as a .44-calibre handgun and ammunition.
They say four pot shop employees were among those arrested.
The charges include several gun-related offences, drug trafficking and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Staff Sgt. Rick Carey said Wednesday in a news release that storefront dispensaries remain illegal and police will continue to enforce the law.
