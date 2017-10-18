

Music fans in Ottawa are in mourning after learning of the death of Gord Downie. The legendary front man of the Canadian rock band the Tragically Hip, died at the age of 53.

The band confirmed his death in a statement posted online Tuesday night.

Ian Boyd of Compact Music on Bank Street says the news brought him to tears. “He defined a lot of my time in the music industry,” he says. “I remember in 1987 on Canada Day, there was a band playing that we had to go see- and they were from Kingston.” Boyd says the band was the Tragically Hip. “I have been a fan ever since.” Boyd says he has seen the band at least 15 times in concert.

The Tragically Hip was the first concert Trevor Greenway of Ottawa attended. “It’s very sad; he was a quintessential Canadian musician. He brought a lot of joy to Canadians.”

Shirley Quay lives in Ottawa but is originally from Northern Ontario. She says she will remember Downie not only as a musician. “He brought focus to so many things, (such as) residential schools issues,” she says. “Activism, cancer, so many things he brought to mainstream media, that might have been swept under rug…He helped educate people. “

The National Arts Centre paying tribute as well. A flag is being displayed on the building with the words “Thank you Gord- Merci.” There are three other banners also showing images of Downie in black and white.

The Peace Tower’s flag on Parliament Hill will also be lowered to half-mast from sunrise to sunset on the day of Downie’s funeral or the memorial service, which has yet to be determined.