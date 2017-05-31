

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa-Vanier MPP, Nathalie Des Rosiers, has launched a private member’s bill to strengthen the recognition of Ottawa’s bilingual character.

“As our national capital, Ottawa is already an example of bilingualism I want the Legislature to recognize this special character,” she said in a media release.

It happened on the same day that several local francophone groups held a day of action calling for Ottawa to become officially bilingual.

But does Des Rosiers’ bill, assuming it even passes, answer that call?

That depends on who you ask.

Ottawa already has a by-law in place that recognizes the right of citizens to communicate in English and French. "We are officially bilingual today. We provide our services in English and French. We provide all documentation and information in English and French," says Councillor Stephen Blais.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says Des Rosiers’ bill only calls for Ottawa’s existing by-law to be officially included in the City of Ottawa Act. "It in essence recognizes our by-law and our by-law works well. So the passage of the bill will not change things," says Watson.

That might not be good enough for advocates who say the status quo isn’t good enough.

“You're able to get some services in French but, as a francophone, if I go to any of the city's offices I'm not guaranteed to have service in French," says Éric Barrette of the Association des Communautés Francophones d’Ottawa.

Jenna Rossi of the Federation of Franco-Ontarian Youth agrees. "For example just earlier this week representatives of the organization came to submit letters to Mayor Watson for the Ottawa bilingual city movement and they had to wait 45 minutes to be offered service in French," she says.

Watson readily admits Ottawa’s level of French language services doesn’t match that of the federal government and would oppose any such legislation for fear of potential lawsuits resulting from the city not meeting that level of service.

He feels that Des Rosiers’ bill only cements the service that’s already in place in Ottawa and he has no problem with that.