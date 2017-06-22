

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa man was the winner of last Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth $22 million.

Paul Hindo of Manotick says he was shocked to hear the winning jackpot musical sound from the lottery machine when he checked his ticket.

Hindo picked up his winnings from the Toronto OLG office last week.

Hindo lives in Manotick with his wife and two children.

He purchased the ticket at the lottery kiosk at Preston Square.

The winning combination was one of five 6/49 tickets he purchased.

Hindo says he will take some time to figure out how to spend his winnings.

“Winning the lottery is freedom to make amazing choices for the betterment of my community, my family and my friends, ” Hindo stated in an OLG statement.