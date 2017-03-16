Ottawa man wanted for allegedly threatening police officers arrested
Police say Troy Larry Williams, 40, has threatened police officers, as well as hospital and mall security.
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 5:38PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 17, 2017 12:07AM EDT
Ottawa Police have arrested a 40-year-old man they say threatened to stab police officers along with hospital and mall security personnel.
Before he was arrested late Thursday night, the man also allegedly kicked in a glass door at the Bell Media building on George St.
Police had been looking for Troy Larry Williams after they say he threatened to stab police officers on Thursday, as well as security at a local hospital and shopping centre.
