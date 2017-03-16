Ottawa man looking for Jeopardy! three-peat tonight
Ottawa's own Grant McSheffrey is going for a third Jeopardy! win Thursday night. (Sony Pictures Entertainment)
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 12:27PM EDT
An Ottawa software developer will look for a Jeopardy! three-peat Thursday night after defending his title on Wednesday.
Grant McSheffrey has won $53,400 in two days of playing Jeopardy!
A BlackBerry employee and longtime trivia buff, McSheffrey finally decided to take the online Jeopardy! test last January.
He was interviewed, then selected as a contestant.
He is also a member of a local pub trivia league in Ottawa.