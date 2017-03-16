

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa software developer will look for a Jeopardy! three-peat Thursday night after defending his title on Wednesday.

Grant McSheffrey has won $53,400 in two days of playing Jeopardy!

A BlackBerry employee and longtime trivia buff, McSheffrey finally decided to take the online Jeopardy! test last January.

He was interviewed, then selected as a contestant.

He is also a member of a local pub trivia league in Ottawa.