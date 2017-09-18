Ottawa man killed in Highway 148 crash
Head-on crash on Highway 148 near Quyon, Quebec on Friday September 15, 2017 (MRC Police photo)
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 3:50PM EDT
Municipal police in West Quebec are investigating whether texting caused a collision last Friday evening on Highway 148 near Quyon which killed an Ottawa man.
MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say a vehicle heading east on the highway swerved from its lane and hit another car head-on.
The crash happened near Quyon and 5th Concession road.
66-year-old Ronald Arnold of Ottawa was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries.
MRC police say the investigation has ruled out alchool or speed.
In a news release, MRC Police say driver distraction is being looked at as a cause of the fatal crash.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 42-year-old Gatineau man, suffered injuries not considered life threatening.