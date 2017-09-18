

CTV Ottawa





Municipal police in West Quebec are investigating whether texting caused a collision last Friday evening on Highway 148 near Quyon which killed an Ottawa man.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say a vehicle heading east on the highway swerved from its lane and hit another car head-on.

The crash happened near Quyon and 5th Concession road.

66-year-old Ronald Arnold of Ottawa was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries.

MRC police say the investigation has ruled out alchool or speed.

In a news release, MRC Police say driver distraction is being looked at as a cause of the fatal crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 42-year-old Gatineau man, suffered injuries not considered life threatening.