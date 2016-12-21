

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa man was in court Wednesday facing nearly two dozen child pornography and sexual assault charges.

Ottawa Police say 36-year-old David Sharpe was charged after an ongoing international investigation into a photo-sharing website.

In coordination with Quebec Provincial Police, a warrant was executed at home on Prince of Wales Drive, near Meadowlands Tuesday.

David Sharpe is facing the following charges:

1 count of distributing child pornography

3 counts of possession of child pornography

6 counts of making child pornography

2 counts of sexual assault

2 counts of sexual interference

9 counts of voyeurism

Police say additional charges are pending.