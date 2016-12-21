Ottawa man facing child pornography and sexual assault charges
Artist sketch of 36-year-old David Sharpe as he appeared in an Ottawa courtroom on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (Laura Foster-MacLeod)
An Ottawa man was in court Wednesday facing nearly two dozen child pornography and sexual assault charges.
Ottawa Police say 36-year-old David Sharpe was charged after an ongoing international investigation into a photo-sharing website.
In coordination with Quebec Provincial Police, a warrant was executed at home on Prince of Wales Drive, near Meadowlands Tuesday.
David Sharpe is facing the following charges:
- 1 count of distributing child pornography
- 3 counts of possession of child pornography
- 6 counts of making child pornography
- 2 counts of sexual assault
- 2 counts of sexual interference
- 9 counts of voyeurism
Police say additional charges are pending.
