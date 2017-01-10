

An Ottawa man is facing child pornography charges after police received a tip from the U.S. last summer.

In mid-July, a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children said an IP address in the Vanier and Overbrook area had uploaded images of child sexual abuse to the Internet.

Police executed search warrant today and arrested 46-year-old Marc Chubb. He is facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Chubb is due in court on Wednesday.