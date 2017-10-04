

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa man is facing charges in relation to four bank robberies, and for trying to flee from police.

Police say on October 3rd, a man entered a bank along the 700 block of March Road. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police later spotted a vehicle going eastbound on Highway 417. They were able to confirm the driver, but police did not follow. The vehicle was found abandoned near the end of Churchill Ave, near Hwy. 417. Police and police dogs chased and surrounded the man in a nearby parking garage and arrested him.

He was treated for a minor dog bite in hospital.

Police say the suspect is also connected to three other bank robberies occurring between September 7 and September 25th.

Yassin Khadr, 38, is charged with the following offences:

* Twelve counts of robbery

* Four counts of wearing a disguise

* Five counts of breach of recognizance

* Fail to Stop for Police

Khadr is scheduled to appear in court on October 4th.