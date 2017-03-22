

Ottawa Police have charged a 20-year-old man with a number of offences following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

On Sept. 18, 2016, police received information that a 14-year-old girl had been contacted by a man on social media. They say that man befriended the girl and sexually assaulted her.

On March 22, 2017, Brendon Wayne Spurrell was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and child luring.

Police say the accused also went by Eric Galloway and Zane O’Connor.

Investigators with the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse unit are concerned there could be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.