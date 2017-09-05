Ottawa man charged with firearms offenses following alleged gun-pointing incident
by Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 3:55PM EDT
A 24-year-old man is facing firearms charges after an incident over the weekend.
Ottawa Police say they were called to a section of Colonel By Drive near Carleton University at around 4:00 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a man was pointing a gun at two special constables.
The suspect fled the scene and was arrested; a replica gun was seized.
Myles Fernandes is facing two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of uttering threats, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.