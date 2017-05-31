

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have laid a child pornography charge against a 61-year-old man.

The investigation began last November, when police were tipped off about an alleged upload of child pornography to Microsoft's OneDrive cloud storage service, traced to an Ottawa-based IP address.

Police executed a search warrant Wednesday and seized devices.

Paul O'Reilly is facing one count of accessing child pornography and is due in court Thursday.