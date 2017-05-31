Ottawa man charged with child pornography offense
A 61-year-old Ottawa man is facing a charge of accessing child pornography.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 4:31PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 31, 2017 4:34PM EDT
Ottawa Police have laid a child pornography charge against a 61-year-old man.
The investigation began last November, when police were tipped off about an alleged upload of child pornography to Microsoft's OneDrive cloud storage service, traced to an Ottawa-based IP address.
Police executed a search warrant Wednesday and seized devices.
Paul O'Reilly is facing one count of accessing child pornography and is due in court Thursday.
