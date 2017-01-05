

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have charged a 33-year-old man with a number of child pornography offences after an investigation that began in July.

Police say information they received from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre indicated an IP address in the Ottawa area was linked to chats and images about child sexual abuse.

33-year-old Jean-Michel Duval is charged with 1 count of distributing child pornography, 3 counts of possessing it and 1 count of making it available.

Police say the same individual had been charged back in 2010.

Duval will appear in court tomorrow.