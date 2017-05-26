

CTV Ottawa





An man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault in a May 15 attack in an Ottawa apartment.

Police say the man sexually assaulted and violently choked a woman at an apartment in the Ottawa area. She was seriously injured.

Mohamed Barkhadle, 31, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and choking.

He's also accused of uttering threats, and breaching probation.

He is due to appear in court on Friday.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims.