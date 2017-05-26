Ottawa man charged with attempted murder, sexual assault in apartment attack
Ottawa Police have charged a 31-year-old man with attempted murder in a violent sexual assault May 15.
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 11:38AM EDT
An man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault in a May 15 attack in an Ottawa apartment.
Police say the man sexually assaulted and violently choked a woman at an apartment in the Ottawa area. She was seriously injured.
Mohamed Barkhadle, 31, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and choking.
He's also accused of uttering threats, and breaching probation.
He is due to appear in court on Friday.
Police say they are concerned there may be other victims.