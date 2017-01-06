

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa man accused of posing as a talent agent to lure teenage girls into the sex trade is facing new charges.

Cameron Lyons, 37, is facing 13 new charges in relation to four new alleged victims -- three adult women and one girl under 16.

The charges include two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, as well as extortion and criminal harassment.

Lyons was a volunteer equipment manager for the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees football team, and a baseball umpire.

He was initially arrested in October, accused of initiating conversations over Facebook with two 14-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl, posing as a talent agent for “VIP Entertainment,” a false company, to lure them.

Police say the conversation would turn from modelling to a request to provide sexual services for money at parties and other events.

After his arrest, Ottawa Police received more than 20 tips, some of which led to new investigations.

He appeared in court to face the new charges on Thursday. He is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police human trafficking unit.