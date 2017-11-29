

Ottawa loves to commute by transit and the capital has one of the highest rates of cycling in Canada.

That's the story about commute times in the 2016 Census released today by Statistics Canada.

In Canada, the number of commuters using public transit spiked by almost 60 per cent.

Among Canada's biggest cities, Ottawa-Gatineau had the highest proportion of workers using public transit at just over 18 per cent of the population.

That bodes well for Ottawa's new Light Rail train service will will take passengers along a route from Tunney's Pasture to Blair Road incuding a downtown tunnel in 2018.

The census shows Ottawa residents walk or cycle to work at a rate above the national average.

