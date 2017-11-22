

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa residents have a chance to learn more tonight about the new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

An information session at the Ray Friel Complex is part of the process for planning and designing a new hospital to replace the aging campus on Carling Avenue.

The hospital says the community information sessions will set the stage for the planning that will happen over the next several years. Residents can learn about how the hospital plans services through anticipated health needs and population trends for future generations. There will also be discussions on the “art of the possible” and what “21st century hospitals look like in Canada.”

The new Civic Campus will be built at the site of the former Sir John Carling building at the corner of Carling Avenue and Prince of Wales Drive.

Tonight’s meeting at the Ray Friel Complex on Tenth Line Road begins at 7 p.m.

Information on future planning sessions in Ottawa, Cornwall and Pembroke are listed on the Ottawa Hospital website.